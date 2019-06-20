Jury: Fugitive hit on US-131 killed mom of two

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed his girlfriend and led police on a chase that ended in downtown Grand Rapids is heading to prison.

A jury Thursday convicted Adam Nolin on all charges in connection to the September police chase and murder of Tia Mae Randall, a 27-year-old mother of two.

An undated courtesy photo shows Tia Mae Randall.

Neighbors at Creekside Estates Mobile Home Park in Wyoming said Randall was shot in the head while her two children, both under the age of 7, were at school.

Officers surrounded the home and called for Nolin to come out, but later discovered he wasn’t there. Police eventually caught up with Nolin on US-131. Video showed Nolin crash on the S-curve then take off running, exchanging gunfire with officers before he was hit by a cruiser.

After a three-day trial, juror found Nolin guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, third-degree fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and two other felony weapons charges.