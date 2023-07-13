GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say shot and killed his father will spend decades in prison.

Htet Tun, 19, was sentenced Thursday to two years for felony firearm, then 23 to 100 years for second-degree murder. Tun will concurrently serve between two and four years for felonious assault and resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury. He is entitled to 407 days of credit, the judge said, and must pay fines and fees.

“Quite frankly, I don’t know how you can live with yourself. You killed your father. You murdered him,” Judge Mark Trusock said before the sentencing. “You should be ashamed. There is no excuse or justification for that whatsoever.”

The judge also condemned Tun for struggling with police officers when they arrived on scene.

“The gun went off. An officer’s hand was injured — he was not shot, but he was injured,” Trusock said. “Luckily, none of the officers were significantly injured or killed. You could’ve easily done that.”

Tun had no prior felonies or misdemeanors as an adult, but he had a juvenile court record, according to Trusock.

Before the sentencing, Tun’s attorney, Damian Nunzio, said Tun had always been cooperative, cordial and gentle during their meetings.

Nunzio described the situation as “a tragic event all around.”

Tun declined to speak before the sentencing.

Tun pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, felony firearm, felonious assault and resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury in May 2023.

In April 2022, Tun’s 49-year-old father was found dead in his metro Grand Rapids home. He had been shot in the head and chest, according to the Kent County sheriff. Tun was 18 at the time.

As Tun exited the room Thursday, the judge left him with one final recommendation.

“Sir, I think every night you need to think about what you did and how you killed your father,” Trusock said.