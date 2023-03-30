GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has given final approval to a $54 million settlement between property owners in northern Kent County whose water was contaminated by PFAS and Wolverine Worldwide and 3M, the companies to which the chemicals were traced back.

U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou on Wednesday signed the settlement for the class-action lawsuit. The deal was announced in September but still needed a judge’s approval.

The $54 million be split among 1,195 residents who had PFAS, an emerging contaminant that has been linked to several illnesses including cancer, in their water supply. Those whose wells were found to have higher PFAS levels will get more.

Plainfield Township has been working on a project to extend city water to the last of about 1,000 homes in the PFAS zone using money from a separate $69.5 million settlement with Wolverine and 3M.

The federal class-action lawsuit, filed in 2017, targeted Minnesota-based 3M, the maker of Scotchgard, and Wolverine Worldwide, which used PFAS-laced Scotchgard to treat its shoes. The Rockford shoemaker dumped PFAS sludge in sites around Belmont and Rockford.

