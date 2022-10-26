GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ex-employee at Wayland Union Schools has been charged at the federal level for producing and sharing child pornography, federal prosecutors say.

An undated booking photo of Michael John Batt. (Courtesy)

Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, had already been charged at the state level in September, with Two counts of producing child porn, four counts of aggravated distribution of child porn, one count of aggravated possession of child porn, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The charges stem from allegations that on Sept. 19, Batt produced pornography of a child under five years old using a cell phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. An indictment also alleges that the next day, Batt shared four images of child pornography over a messaging platform on the internet.

His alleged child porn was discovered by an undercover investigation into his online activity. MSP then searched his home and found evidence that was confiscated by police.

Batt was working at Wayland Union Schools at the time of the allegations but is no longer employed there, the district said Wednesday. It is unknown what his role was within the school district. Wayland Union Schools said his actions happened off school property and that it does not have information that shows Batt’s actions involved the district staff or students.

MSP Computer Crimes Unit advises parents to have a conversation with their children about safe internet use. You can find a list of resources on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website or the MSP ICAC Task Force website.

If you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.