FILE – A previous Jazz in the Park concert at Millennium Park. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Local jazz enthusiasts are inviting the community out to a special concert to celebrate Juneteenth.

The West Michigan Jazz Society is planning a holiday concert on June 19 at Millennium Park.

“It’s so fitting to have a jazz concert on Juneteenth to celebrate jazz, because jazz was historically started by Black musicians,” Michelle Needham, president of the West Michigan Jazz Society, said. “We hope that these concerts will be a way for everyone to connect with their neighbors while enjoying the beautiful sounds of jazz.”

The Juneteenth performance will feature Detroit-based The Houston Patton Quartet.

“Houston Patton is just a fantastic musician and he is going to be performing on Juneteenth —something that we wanted to feature,” Needham said. “He is a musician who has a strong history with the music.”

Along with the performance, the celebration will feature also feature a variety of food trucks, soulful music and local jazz enthusiasts.

The Juneteenth celebration is the second of 10 free concerts hosted by the West Michigan Jazz Society for its annual summer series.

The weekly concerts happen every Monday night at Millennium Park.

The 2023 Jazz in the Park Concert Series will run through August 21. Shows go from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

A full schedule and more information can be found online.