WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Jazz in the Park on Monday nights in Walker is returning for its 22nd season.

The free jazz concert series put on by the West Michigan Jazz Society will start on June 13. On Mondays throughout the summer, people can enjoy live music at the Meadows Amphitheater in Millennium Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The series was originally supposed to kick off on Monday but was postponed because of the weather.

“It’s a lot of fun for the people that come,” said Michelle Needham, the president of West Michigan Jazz Society.

There will be food trucks at the event and people can also bring their own food baskets.

More information and a full schedule of performers can be found on Facebook.

