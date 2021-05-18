Jackson Park in Wyoming reopening this June after construction project

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a grand reopening of Jackson Park in Wyoming this June.

Jackson Park, located at 1331 33rd St SW, has been closed for the last year because of construction.

The $1.4 million project added a new splashpad, playground, shelter, parking lot and security lighting, the city said in a Tuesday release.

The grand reopening ceremony will take place on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents are invited to celebrate with Wyoming’s Mayor, City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The Wyoming Public School District’s high school band will be performing at the event. There will also be family activities, and people can play in the new splash pad, the city said.