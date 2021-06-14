Jackpot: Kent County woman wins $866,890 Fantasy 5 prize

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County woman who has been playing the same set of numbers in the Michigan Lottery for years has won a Fantasy 5 jackpot prize of $866,890.

The 47-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Wyoming on Burlingame Avenue SW near 36th Street.

The winner matched the numbers, 03-07-17-36-38, in the May 10 Fantasy 5 drawing.

“My husband and I like to play the Fantasy 5 game and always play the same sets of numbers,” the lucky player said. “The day after the drawing, he checked the numbers and recognized them right away. He called me and was acting very strange. When I asked what was wrong, he said: ‘I think we won some money.’”

She said the feeling of winning the large prize is “overwhelming and unreal.”

The winner claimed her prize and told lottery officials she plans to use the money to fix up her home, pay bills and go on a vacation.

