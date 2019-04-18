Semi-truck jackknifes on EB I-96 near M-6 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a jackknifed semi along I-96 east of M-6 in Cascade Township. (April 18, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a jackknifed semi along I-96 east of M-6 in Cascade Township. (April 18, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a jackknifed semi along I-96 east of M-6 in Cascade Township. (April 18, 2019) [ + - ]

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck crash snarled traffic on a stretch of I-96 east of Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened between M-6 and Whitneyville Avenue SE. Eastbound traffic was backed up to 28th Street.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Live traffic conditions

Kent County dispatchers say the crash involved a single semi that jackknifed. Images from the scene showed the truck in the median and part of its trailer still on the pavement.

Dispatchers said the truck and guardrail were damaged, but there were no serious injuries.