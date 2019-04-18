Kent County

Semi-truck jackknifes on EB I-96 near M-6

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 02:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

Semi-truck jackknifes on EB I-96 near M-6

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck crash snarled traffic on a stretch of I-96 east of Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened between M-6 and Whitneyville Avenue SE. Eastbound traffic was backed up to 28th Street.

Kent County dispatchers say the crash involved a single semi that jackknifed. Images from the scene showed the truck in the median and part of its trailer still on the pavement.

Dispatchers said the truck and guardrail were damaged, but there were no serious injuries.

