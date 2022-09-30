WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The national tour of a Jack O’Lantern display will debut in Walker Friday.

“This is a one-of-a-kind display with thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and Jack O’Lanterns that people can enjoy,” said Jim Canfield, event manager.

It’s the first time the tour has stopped in the state. The other location in the Midwest can be found in the Chicagoland area.

The public can view about 17 displays along the walking trail at Millennium Park.

Hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns on display at Millennium Park until October 30

“We have dinosaurs. We have a 40-foot wide eagle. We have a 15-foot-high knight in shining armor riding a horse. We have spiderwebs. We have 10-foot-tall playing cards. It just goes on and on,” Canfield said.

You can view the display until October 30. More information about ticket prices and when you can visit can be found online.