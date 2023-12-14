GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some West Michigan families grew on Thursday as Kent County celebrated its annual Adoption Day.

On Thursday, more than 20 children within the foster system had their adoptions finalized in Kent County.

One of them was 14-year-old Lailah Getter, who was adopted by parents Scott and Misty Getter.

“It’s not easy to be in the foster care system, it might be harder than what puts you in the foster care system. She survived it,” Misty Getter said.

Lailah was introduced to the Getter family after becoming friends with one of their daughters.

“I was like ‘Hey, Scott, what if things don’t work out with the family I’m at right now? Would you guys want to adopt me?'” Lailah said.

As time passed, she would learn that the answer was “yes.”

“I just think that’s so cool, how God made that click,” Lailah said. “Because as soon as I stepped into that house, even though at the time I considered them friends, I knew they were going to be my family.”

Lailah joins a large family: The Getters have three biological children, and this is their fifth official adoption.

“It’s opened our eyes, unfortunately, it opened our eyes to a lot of hard stuff out there, just a lot of lonely people,” Misty Getter said. “A lot of kids age out of the system, and then there’s nothing there. It’s hard — where do you go from there?”

While there are always a few challenges, Scott Getter says he’s fortunate to help others find the feeling of family.

“I wouldn’t give up any child that came into my home,” he said. “I’m extremely thankful for the ones that have my last name, but yeah, I feel blessed.”

Misty Getter shared a message for other people considering teen adoption.

“If you are willing to open up your home and give a teenager the blessings, it’s worth it,” she said. “It’s worth the work.”

The Getters are also working to finalize two more adoptions.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, around 10,000 children are in foster care throughout the state, and nearly 200 children need an adoptive family.