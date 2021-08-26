Irwin Seating gets tax break for adding space, 15 jobs in Walker

An image taken from video provided by the City of Walker shows city commissioners during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A company expansion bringing more jobs to Walker is getting city support.

On Monday night, the Walker City Commission approved a nine-year industrial facilities tax break for Irwin Seating Company valued at $381,018, according to city documents.

The company, which has been part of the Walker business landscape for 53 years, is adding 60,000 square feet to next to its facility on Fruit Ridge Avenue just south of 4 Mile Road NW.

Irwin Seating expects to add 15 jobs as part of the $3 million addition.

“It’s nice to see them continue to grow,” Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr. said during Monday’s meeting.

Irwin Seating’s Walker facility builds fixed audience seating for movie theaters, auditoriums, arenas, stadiums, churches and other large venues. Construction is already underway on the new space.