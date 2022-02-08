Irish Jig 5K returning with special dedication

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fan-favorite 5K race is back after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The 38th annual Irish Jig will take place through the streets of East Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 19.

There will be some changes in this year’s race, including staggered start times to reduce crowding, capping the number of runners at 2,500 and no medal ceremony.

Spectrum Health sponsors the race to raise awareness for colorectal cancer and prevention. This year will also be a celebration and a chance to say “thank you” to healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic from the very beginning. Everyone is encouraged to wear either green or blue.

It costs $20 for anyone 12 and younger, and $35 for ages 13 and up. More information can be found at runsignup.com.