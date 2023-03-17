EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A St. Patrick’s Day tradition in East Grand Rapids has been canceled because of inclement weather forecasted for Saturday.

The Irish Jig 5K that was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday will not go on, according to Corewell Health, the sponsor of the event. The race was canceled due to weather.

At 8 p.m. Friday, a winter weather advisory went into effect and is scheduled to last through 2 a.m. Sunday. Storm Team 8 meteorologists expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility.

It’s unclear if the event will be rescheduled.

The race was set to be the 39th time the Irish Jig 5K came to East Grand Rapids. It aimed to raise awareness about cancer, particularly colorectal cancer, and educate the community on ways to prevent and screen for it.