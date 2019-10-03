IPAs join apples at Alpine Twp. orchard

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ve heard of the farm-to-table movement. How about farm-to-bar?

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market on 6 Mile Road in Alpine Township has added a new product alongside its apples, cider and pumpkins this fall.

Stephanie Ginsberg, a fourth-generation Dunneback Girl, said they began growing hops on the farm for a local brewer about seven years ago.

“We quickly found out that it’s a lot of work to do for somebody else, so why not make our own beer?” Ginsberg said.

The beer and ciders are produced with hops and apples from the farm.

After getting all the training in the art of pouring and cutting through all the red tape required to brew, they started serving. It’s a new venture for the farm and is a sign of changing times.

“We have a Honey Crisp Ale, and then we’ll have a Pumpkin Spice Coffee Porter, and then we have our Dunneback Blonde and a 5167 Ridge IPA,” Ginsburg said while pointing out the various taps in the Pink Barrel Cellars pouring room.

Also on the list is hard cider and wine.

“It’s all brewed downstairs.” Ginsberg said. “Right where my grandpa used to keep his Old Milwaukee.”

Keg at Ed Dunnelback and Girls Farm Market. (Oct. 3, 2019)

They hope to introduce more farm-grown ingredients to future selections.

“We hope to work with some local chefs to do some more farm-to-table dinners throughout our season as well, to do some wine and beer parings with food,” Ginsberg said. “So there’s just a lot of things we can build on.”

Ginsberg said it’s not just about getting customers through the door. Her goal is to make a visit to the orchard more of an experience, not just something to cross off on the list of Saturday errands.

“To get people to come out and slow down and enjoy the day a little bit more,” Ginsberg said.