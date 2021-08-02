Iowa man arrested on federal sex crime charges in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Iowa man faces federal charges after allegedly coming to metro Grand Rapids with the intention of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Dennis Patrick Reid, 46, of Oskaloosa, about 50 miles southeast of Des Moines, is accused of using the internet to attempt to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and traveling across states lines for the purpose of engaging in a sex act with a minor, court documents show.

In a criminal complaint filed in federal court Wednesday and unsealed Friday, a Homeland Security Investigations agent wrote that while pretending to the parent of a 12-year-old girl, he met Reid through a website in late May.

The agent wrote that he and Reid planned for Reid to drive from Iowa to Grandville, arriving late last week, so he could have sex with the girl. The complaint contains excerpts of online conversations including explicit descriptions of planned sex acts and says Reid also sent explicit photos. Reid repeatedly told the agent he was worried their interaction might be “a sting,” the document says.

It added that Reid also admitted to previously sexually abusing another teen girl.

Court records show Reid was arrested in West Michigan Friday and appeared in court that same day. He’s expected back in court Aug. 4.