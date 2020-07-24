Investigators look for cause of Caledonia-area fire

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several fire departments responded as an abandoned house south of Grand Rapids went up in flames overnight.

The fire on 68th Street SE and Kraft Avenue in Caledonia Township broke out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters say. Later, the glow of flames and smoke could seen rising above a line of trees in front of the house

The Caledonia Fire Department told News 8 the house was old and vacant.

The Dutton Fire Department said it was called into help, as were crews from Cascade Township, Alto, and Thornapple Township.

Firefighters say they had a hard time getting trucks up to the house because of a locked gate and long, overgrown drive. They were ultimately able to hook up to a water supply at Davenport University Student housing across the street and also brought in water on trucks.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.