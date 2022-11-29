KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood fire investigators say it appears that the cause of the house fire that killed a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman was accidental.

Fire crews were called to the home on 48th Street between Division and Eastern avenues around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.

Ashlee Duran, left, and Nety Chavez, right. (Courtesy Anna Silva)

Ashlee Duran, 12, and Nety Chavez, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene. Chavez had recently come to Michigan from Mexico to visit family, a family friend told News 8.

Six other people were inside the house and able to escape the fire, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

While authorities believe the fire was accidental, Kentwood fire investigators told News 8 that they are still working to pinpoint the exact cause.

The family will be holding a vigil for Duran and Chavez at the house at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses.