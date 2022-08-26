GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.

On Friday, the Grandville Police Department said that a 17-year-old boy was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of possession or use of a stolen financial transaction device. Philomen Tumusifu, 19, was arrested on charges of larceny from a person (10-year felony) and two counts of financial transaction devise – stealing without consent (four-year felonies).

These charges stem from multiple purse thefts that happened in Kent County in August.

The Grandville Police Department said it was investigating a purse theft from a Meijer parking lot that happened on Aug. 18 and linked the pair and vehicle to another purse theft that happened at the same Meijer on Aug. 10 around 1:30 p.m. No one was hurt.

Investigators with the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office also learned that the 17-year-old and Tumusifu were involved in two similar purse thefts.

The first happened on Aug. 18 around 12:50 p.m. in a parking lot on East Beltline Avenue NE near Knapp Street NE. No one was hurt.

The second happened on Tuesday around 1 p.m. in a parking lot on Plainfield Avenue NE north of 4 Mile Road. No one was hurt.

The Grandville Police Department said that the 17-year-old and Tumusifu were arrested on Tuesday in Grand Rapids after they attempted to use credit cards that belonged to the woman whose purse was stolen earlier that day.

Police are reminding shoppers to be aware of their surroundings when loading items into their vehicles, avoid leaving their purses in the shopping cart and lock their vehicles when returning shopping carts to the store or cart corral.