Intersection closed due to water main break in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted the closure of Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming Wednesday.
Kent County dispatchers confirm to 24 Hour News 8 that the intersection of Byron Center Avenue and 28th Street is closed.
>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan traffic conditions
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews with the Wyoming Public Works Department repair the water main.
It’s unclear how long the intersection will be closed or what caused the water main break.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Vigil planned after 2 killed, 4 wounded in campus shooting
- Amber Alert issued for missing Kalamazoo Co. teen
- Rejected by bank, fraud victim turns to Target 8
- 2 dead, 4 injured in NC campus shooting
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Step into Spring at V&A Shoes
- Healthy Aging in an Unhealthy World
- Intellectual disabilities recognized through the documentary Intelligent Lives
- Find your perfect home in Hastings
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.