Intersection closed due to water main break in Wyoming

Posted: May 01, 2019 06:12 AM EDT

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted the closure of Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming Wednesday.

Kent County dispatchers confirm to 24 Hour News 8 that the intersection of Byron Center Avenue and 28th Street is closed. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews with the Wyoming Public Works Department repair the water main.

It’s unclear how long the intersection will be closed or what caused the water main break.

