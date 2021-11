WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — There were reports of injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Walker Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Road NW and Richmond Street NW.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that there are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The intersection was closed while crews worked to clear the scene and repair some downed power lines. It has since reopened.