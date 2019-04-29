Intermittent lane closures on WB I-96 overnight Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A freeway closure sign on westbound I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids, where the bridge over the Grand River is being widened. (April 1, 2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers traveling along westbound I-96 on the east side of Grand Rapids should expect intermittent closures in the early hours of Tuesday.

Starting at midnight and lasting until 5 a.m., the westbound lanes will close in about 15-minute intervals between Fulton Street and I-196.

Additionally, the ramp from Fulton Street to westbound I-96 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closures are due to a large construction project dubbed "The Flip" by the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT is reconstructing the frustrating eastbound I-96/I-196 interchange to ease congestion and widening a stretch of westbound I-196.