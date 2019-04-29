Kent County

Intermittent lane closures on WB I-96 overnight

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 04:15 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 04:15 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers traveling along westbound I-96 on the east side of Grand Rapids should expect intermittent closures in the early hours of Tuesday.

Starting at midnight and lasting until 5 a.m., the westbound lanes will close in about 15-minute intervals between Fulton Street and I-196.

Additionally, the ramp from Fulton Street to westbound I-96 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closures are due to a large construction project dubbed "The Flip" by the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT is reconstructing the frustrating eastbound I-96/I-196 interchange to ease congestion and widening a stretch of westbound I-196.

