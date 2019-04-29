Intermittent lane closures on WB I-96 overnight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers traveling along westbound I-96 on the east side of Grand Rapids should expect intermittent closures in the early hours of Tuesday.
Starting at midnight and lasting until 5 a.m., the westbound lanes will close in about 15-minute intervals between Fulton Street and I-196.
Additionally, the ramp from Fulton Street to westbound I-96 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Grand Rapids: WB I-96 closes intermittently (15-minute closures) at M-21 (Fulton St) TONIGHT (Monday) between midnight & 5am. Ramp from M-21 to WB I-96 closed from 9PM to 5AM. Project animation: https://t.co/jMV9IxfOwv https://t.co/KpsRx9JN9u— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) April 29, 2019
The closures are due to a large construction project dubbed "The Flip" by the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT is reconstructing the frustrating eastbound I-96/I-196 interchange to ease congestion and widening a stretch of westbound I-196.
