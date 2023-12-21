CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Caledonia Community Schools is moving forward with a superintendent candidate.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education announced its intention to enter into contract negotiations with Dirk Weeldreyer.

Weeldreyer had previously been serving as interim superintendent.

“Mr. Weeldreyer’s remarkable leadership and commitment to our district have been evident throughout his time as interim superintendent,” Board President Marcy White said in a statement. “We are thrilled at the prospect of his continued guidance in this more permanent role.”

Applications for the role opened to internal candidates Nov. 30 and closed Dec. 8. In a November statement, White said the Board of Education decided to “begin the search for a new superintendent from within our own pool of dedicated educators.”