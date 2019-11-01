Inside The Cheesecake Factory at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The monthslong wait is nearly over: West Michigan’s first Cheesecake Factory opens to the public on Tuesday.

Employees were bustling Friday, cooking, plating and serving during a lunch run-through ahead of the new Woodland Mall restaurant’s grand opening.

Construction crews spent roughly four months transforming the former site of Bar Louie off 28th Street into the award-winning restaurant. The 8,500 square-foot space can seat 225 people inside and 75 others outside.

The new restaurant has also led to new jobs — 299 of them, according to The Cheesecake Factory’s senior director of public relations, Alethea Rowe.

“We had 2,000 applicants actually for those 299 positions, and our managers were really able to hand-select the very best of applicants, and we’re just thrilled with the staff we hired,” she said, adding that the employees are all locals, with the exception of management.

While founder David Overton opened the first Cheesecake Factory on the West Coast, the restaurant’s roots are in Michigan.

“In the 1940s, Evelyn Overton found a recipe for a cheesecake in a Detroit newspaper. She made some tweaks to it to make it her own and started making cheesecakes for friends and family. But then in 1978, her son David opened a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, really to showcase his mom’s cheesecakes. And then really, the rest is history. Forty-one years later, we have our second restaurant now in Michigan, but we have restaurants all over the country and around the world. So, it is all thanks to that Detroit newspaper in the 1940s,” said Rowe.

The Cheesecake Factory now has 203 locations in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada, as well as two dozen licensed restaurants in other countries.

The Kentwood restaurant’s interior includes The Cheesecake Factory’s traditional lighting and color palette, but it also has a unique touch.

“Each of our restaurants has a custom mural that is hand-painted actually by the same artist whose been doing all of our murals since our second restaurant opened in 1983, believe it or not. But the mural you see right above our cooks’ line is unique to this location,” said Rowe.

True to its name, The Cheesecake Factory offers more than 30 varieties of cheesecake, but Rowe says the original cheesecake inspired by the Detroit recipe is the most popular when it’s topped with fresh strawberries.

“We’re also very well known for our menu. We have more than 250 items and everything is made fresh from scratch right here in our kitchens,” she said.

“People joke that it’s the biggest menu they’ve ever seen, which is probably true. That certainly sets us apart, as well as our cheesecake, but it’s also really the hospitality that our guests enjoy when they come in the door,” Rowe added.

The Cheesecake Factory will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The first 200 guests will get a gift bag from Woodland Mall. The mall says it’s also hired a DJ to entertain the first patrons as they wait in line beginning at 7 a.m., and the Barnes & Noble Starbucks will be open early for guests craving coffee.

Rowe says the restaurant chain had been looking for the right spot in West Michigan for years before settling on the Woodland Mall site.

“With all of the development that was going on coupled with really in general, the greater Grand Rapids area and how the economy is, foot traffic in the area, it was the perfect setting for us we thought, to open here,” she said.

Michigan’s first Cheesecake Factory is located at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. While the company doesn’t have any additional leases signed in Michigan, The Cheesecake Factory hasn’t ruled out another restaurant in the state.

“I would say personally based on the warm reception we’ve had so far here at Woodland Mall, I wouldn’t be surprised,” said Rowe.

The Cheesecake Factory is part of the $90 million Woodland Mall transformation by owner PREIT that included remodeling eight existing stores and adding more than a dozen new businesses, including:



Von Maur

REI

A Beautiful Soul

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Tricho Salon & Spa

Chico’s

Urban Outfitters

Williams Sonoma

Bath & Body Works

Paddle North

Makarios Décor

Dough Life Edible Cookie Dough

Made in Michigan

Sears’ replacement Von Maur opened last month along with eight other stores.

The Woodland Mall has promised more new projects in 2020.