Inside look at Grandville's Grand Castle development

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve driven down I-196 near Grandville, you’ve likely seen the Grand Castle, a development shrouded in speculation.

While the entrance remained blocked to the public Wednesday, the creator of the castle gave 24 Hour News 8 inside access to the grand structure.

According to developer Roger Lucas, the Grand Castle is 1.3 million square feet, making it the second largest castle, just behind a 1.4 million square-foot castle in Poland.

The Grand Castle covers 30 acres and contains 522 units. It stands 15 stories, with a peak 170 feet off the ground.

A life-size lion statue will be placed at the peak to match the one at the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, which the Grand Castle is designed to resemble.

That's not the only lavish design feature that will greet visitors. The light fixtures look like torches, the courtyard will feature a 20-foot handcarved marble fountain, and books will line the walls of a grand library resembling the one in Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast."

What's a castle without horses? Developers tell 24 Hour News 8 there are plans to add a stable with miniature horses out front.

There have been multiple delays during construction; the Grand Castle was originally supposed to open in the spring of 2017.

"Almost everything you see here is various stages of done,” said project manager Ben Diehl. "At the end of this month, we'll have 400 units that are completely done."

"Most people don't think we are as far along as we are," added Diehl.

24 Hour News 8 was also allowed inside Wednesday to see a finished unit.

A two bedroom, two bath unit will run $1,300 to $1,400 a month, but includes at least one of the 750 parking spaces in the building.

It sounds like the rate isn’t keeping renters away: Lucas says there are 300 people on a waiting list, but leasing won't start until the building has a certificate of occupancy.

"The rent is half what it is downtown… oh yeah, they'll come," said Diehl.