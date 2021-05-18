Kentwood man convicted of 2 murders dead in apparent suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man who had been ordered to serve two life sentences for two murders has died in prison in what is being considered an apparent suicide.

George Yzaguirre died in a Michigan prison Sunday, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.

The spokesperson said a medical examiner has not officially ruled what Yzaguirre’s cause of death was, but it is being considered an apparent suicide.

Yzaguirre was sentenced to two life sentences in October of 2020 after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He had stabbed and killed his roommate, David Isner, in Novemeber of 2019 in Kentwood. He also robbed, stabbed and killed another man, Ed Fuller in Byron Township.