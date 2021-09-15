Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Kent County jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate died at a jail in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Kent County Correctional Facility, located on Ball Avenue off of Fuller Avenue.

The inmate was found unresponsive during a cell check, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The officers who found the inmate started performing life-saving efforts and called for assistance, officials say.

Authorities say the inmate was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.

The incident is being investigated.

Officials have not yet released the inmate’s name.