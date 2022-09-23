BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of 76th Street SW and Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township.

Authorities have not yet released information about precisely how many people are injured nor about the nature of the injuries. The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

76th was shut down between Indigo Ridge and Ivanrest Avenue while emergency responders were on the scene.