ALTO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say at least one person was injured in a crash involving a small vehicle — possibly a go-kart.

It happened Saturday night on Freeport Avenue, near M-50 and the Tyler Creek Golf Course and Campground near Alto.

Police say the driver blew through a stop sign.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital, but the injuries are not serious.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.