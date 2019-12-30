Injuries reported in 2-car crash in Walker

Authorities at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Walker Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of injuries after a crash in Walker Monday morning.

The two-car crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Remembrance and Fenwick roads in Walker.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate what led to the crash and work to clear the scene.

Kent County Dispatch confirms to News 8 that there are reports of injuries, but the extent and number of people injured are unknown.

