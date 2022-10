LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Injuries were reported in a crash along I-96 south of Lowell Tuesday, dispatchers said.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at I-96 and Alden Nash Avenue SE in Lowell Township.

Dispatchers confirmed injuries were reported but could not provide details about the number, nature or severity of those injuries.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.