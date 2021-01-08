Indoor and more: How The Pack delivers a dog lover’s dream

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s first off-leash indoor dog park is officially open near Grand Rapids.

The Pack Indoor Dog Park, located on West River Drive about a mile north of US-131, welcomed its first four-legged visitor Monday morning.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows the inside of The Pack Indoor Dog Park in Plainfield Township.)

“It feels surreal,” co-owner Raechel Macqueen told News 8 last week. “It feels a little bit like a blur for us, just because in some ways with COVID, things have gone by really slowly. And then in other ways it felt like a snap of a finger and the building was up.

“After the year, we’ve had… it just feels so good to finally be to this point,” she added. “I’m just over the moon about the whole thing.”

The Pack’s nearly 10,000-square-foot facility includes fenced indoor and outdoor areas. The business also offers dog day care services on weekdays.

The owners plan to open their kitchen and bar area once the state lifts indoor dining restrictions and the restaurant passes its final inspection.

THE DOGS

Visitors of The Pack are immediately greeted by a colorful mural of dogs.

A pet portrait painting event years ago led the family of owners to West Michigan artist Picardo, who also painted the murals at Art Caribbean Fusion Cuisine in downtown Grand Rapids. At The Pack, he created a colorful tribute to pets that have touched their lives.

“It brings us so much joy when we walk in here every day, to just see all these familiar faces on our back wall,” Macqueen said.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows Picardo’s mural inside The Pack Indoor Dog Park.)

Among the furry faces are the family’s three dogs, who inspired their owners to open The Pack.

“Having a family — a daughter, a dog, my husband — there really wasn’t anywhere in the winter that we could all go together as a family. So for me, it was just important that we built something where the entire family is welcome to come and enjoy themselves,” Macqueen explained.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows The Pack Indoor Dog Park owners’ three dogs.)

The interest is there. About 150 dogs registered before The Pack opened, according to Macqueen. She said one family drove from Jackson to check out the space for their daughter’s birthday.

“She was like, ‘It was only an hour and 40 minutes. It was totally worth the drive,’” Macqueen recounted.

THE DIGS

From the start, The Pack’s open layout was created with canines in mind.

“I think a lot of people have brought their dog places where it’s kind of closed off when you first come in, you can’t really see what’s happening with the dogs. (You) don’t know what they’re walking into, what to expect. And so this way, when they walk in and they can see everything right when they enter the space, (the dogs) know what’s going on and same for people,” Macqueen said.

The dog play area includes two fenced indoor and outdoor spaces for small and larger breeds littered with favorite dog toys. Rubbery paw-friendly flooring inside and artificial turf outside make messes easy to clean up.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows the wraparound bar inside The Pack Indoor Dog Park.)

Pet owners’ working wishes are granted by the wraparound bar overlooking the dog play area. Its built-in power and USB outlets and free Wi-Fi are ready to welcome visitors who need a break from their home office.

An outdoor patio will open in the warmer months.

Fencing separates the dining area from the dogs. Once the bar and kitchen open customers can nosh on 12-inch pizzas, chicken tenders, fries and other shareable food at the wraparound bar or traditional tables.

“We have a couple of TVs, so we can have weekend sports, weekday sports, probably some Animal Planet here and there,” Macqueen said.

The completely enclosed kitchen has a separate heating and cooling system from the rest of the facility to ensure there’s no cross-contamination.

“We almost think of it as a food truck within our building because it’s totally everything within it,” Macqueen said.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows the dining area inside The Pack Indoor Dog Park in Plainfield Township.)

The Pack’s taps and coolers will include craft beer, hard seltzers, hard cider and basic cocktails. The business also plans to add a coffee bar.

Near the check-in desk is a retail space Grand Rapids’ Fido and Stitch has stocked with toys and treats at the “bone bar.”

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows the retail area inside The Pack Indoor Dog Park.)

Macqueen said a couple of the toys will be available in the dog play area to “try before you buy,” in addition to tennis balls, Frisbees and other toys already supplied by The Pack.

THE DIFFERENCE

Observing outdoor dog parks and lessons from a certified dog trainer over the past year helped shape how The Pack handles its furry visitors, according to Macqueen.

Unlike outdoor dog parks, The Pack screens each dog who visits and requires proof they have had necessary vaccines.

The Pack is also staffed with workers trained to spot any red flags on the floor. Employees have access to pocket-sized air horns to distract dogs in disputes.

“There’s so many instances (in traditional outdoor) dog parks that owners have absolutely — myself included — the best intentions, but just don’t know what to look for to prevent a dog fight or just what to look for that a dog is really uncomfortable and how to remove them from the situation. And so I think that that’s going to be great, that dogs have a safe place to play and somewhere the whole family can come,” she said.

THE DAY CARE

The Pack’s dog day care also operates a bit differently than competitors. Macqueen said the goal is for dogs to “return home better than they came to us,” by practicing commands and skills through enrichment activities and positive reinforcement.

“Your dog is let loose and our staff is not going to be standing around, hands in their pockets. We’re really going to be engaging the dogs, making sure they get adequate rest throughout the day, so that they’re tired when they come home, but not absolutely to their limits,” Macqueen said.

Macqueen said some of the little extras that may cost extra at other dog day cares are free at The Pack, including outside play time, frozen peanut butter treats and extra kennel rest time.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows the dog rest area inside The Pack Indoor Dog Park.)

Every dog will leave day care with a daily “report card” detailing who they played with and what they did.

The Pack also offers half-day dog care, which Macqueen pointed out may be the right fit for owners working from home.

“If they have some video calls in the morning, (they can) pick their dog up at their lunch break. That’s one of the main reasons we made that half day available, for instances like that,” she said.

Once COVID-19 prompted restrictions ease, The Pack wants to add events like pet paintings. It’s working on opening the facility Sunday morning to people who and later groups who want the facility to themselves.

DOS AND DON’TS

For safety reasons, only visitors age 14 and older will be allowed in the fenced dog area. The Pack has a second entry to its people-only area where younger visitors may stay.

The Pack’s COVID-19 guidelines include mandatory face masks for visitors and staff and social distancing from people outside your household. Macqueen said all seating areas will have markers to allow for proper distancing between groups.

Dog owners using the dog park must be present during their visit. Vaccines and pet screenings are required.

The Pack is open Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dog day care drop-off is after 7 a.m. and pickup is before 6 p.m. The day care rate is $30 a day with package deals available. The dog park is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dog park admission is $30 for five visits or $200 a year for unlimited visits.

For more information, visit https://thepackdogpark.com/.