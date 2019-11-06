Incumbent EGR mayor concedes to challenger

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Katie Favale has defeated incumbent Mayor Amna Seibold to be the next mayor of East Grand Rapids.

“I’m so humbled, I’m so honored by all the support, I’m so proud of this campaign,” Favale told News 8 Tuesday night, adding she was proud of the city’s strong voter turnout.

Favale promised she would live up to her campaign slogan, “Onward together.”

“More collaboration, more working together, more collaboration with the school board and the city, with the residents,” she aid.

Seibold conceded the race before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Favale said Seibold was very gracious in her call and that she expected a smooth transition.

A realtor, Favale currently sits on the city commission. She was elected to that spot in 2017.

“One of the biggest priorities is to increase transparency and collaboration in our local government,” Favale previously told News 8. “Right now, it’s a very top-down management style. Which is fine, because that’s a management style. But I think along with most of my fellow commissioners, that we can do a little bit better. We can have more collaboration: collaboration within the commission itself, communication and collaboration within the city and the schools.”

Seibold was first elected mayor in 2011. Before that, she served as a city commissioner and on the planning commission. She’s the director of pathology at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s.