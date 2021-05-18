Incoming Walker police chief ‘well-rounded’ from past experience

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Walker has a new police chief, but he’s no stranger to the department.

Keith Mankel joined the force in 1993, and worked his way up through the ranks.

Over the years, he’s been a dispatcher, officer, sergeant and captain, and also served for seven years as a firefighter.

He says serving in so many different positions within the department will help in his new role as chief.

“Being there, and being involved with the city so much, and truly understanding the different aspects of the job, it makes you well-rounded,” Mankel said.

Mankel takes over the top job for outgoing chief Greg Long, who is retiring August first.