Lincoln Lake Road closed north of Lowell due to crash

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A stretch of Lincoln Lake Road NE north of Lowell is shut down due to a multicar crash.

Kent County dispatchers said Lincoln Lake was closed in both directions between 3 Mile Road and McPherson Street while emergency responders were on the scene.

While few details about what happened were immediately released, dispatchers did say one person was pinned in their vehicle.

It’s not yet known how many people are hurt or how seriously.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department asked drivers to avoid the area.

