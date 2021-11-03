Icy roads cause multiple crashes in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Low temperatures Wednesday morning led to icy conditions and multiple crashes throughout west Michigan.
MSP tweeted about a crash on WB I-196 at Chicago Drive that happened around 6 a.m. involving 11 vehicles. Three people had minor injuries.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also reported a two-car crash on Byron Road east of 32nd Avenue in Jamestown Township. One of the vehicles involved rolled over into a ditch. The driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
Jerry Byrne with the Kent County Road Commission told News 8 crews were focusing on major freeways where they are seeing a lot of problems including I-196 and US-131. He urged drivers to drive slow and take extra caution on bridges and overpasses.