Ice snarls traffic on West Michigan roads

The scene following a crash on I-196 near Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids on Jan. 17, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Icy roads are causing slide-offs and crashes on West Michigan roads.

There have been intermittent closures on West Michigan highways while emergency responders deal with the crashes, but as of around 2:30 p.m. Monday, there had been no word of any serious injuries.

The crashes include a multivehicle wreck on westbound I-196 near Fuller Avenue, including a rollover. Grand Rapids police said no serious injuries were reported in that crash.

Another crash on westbound I-96 west of Whitneyville Avenue, east of Grand Rapids, included multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi-truck.

You can follow the Michigan Department of Transportation’s West and Southwest regions on Twitter for the latest road closures.

Storm Team 8 says freezing drizzle and flurries will continue into the evening. Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry.

