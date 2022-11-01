GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops last year, including three while he was on an electronic tether, has pleaded to criminal charges.

Cameron Harris, 26, pleaded to first-degree home invasion, conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiring to commit armed robbery causing injury.

Several other charges, including conspiracy to commit armed robbery and several counts of breaking and entering, were dropped.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said Harris burglarized a series of ice cream shops in and around Grand Rapids in the span of about a week in July 2021. A deputy had spotted Harris’ running car near one of the break-ins and later arrested him on outstanding warrants. After he was released on an electronic tether, authorities say, he broke into three more shops in a single night. When a detective checked his tether, it put him at the scene of the crimes. He was arrested again and charged.

His plea came Sept. 12 at a status conference. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.