‘I don’t have words’: Football game memorializes man killed in crash

A commemorative football game in Cedar Springs honored Jomar Williams, who was killed in a crash, and supported his family. (Nov. 13, 2021)

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large group of football players gathered in Cedar Springs Saturday to play a game in honor of a man who died following a car crash in northeastern Kent County.

“I talk a whole lot, but I don’t have words for this,” Jomar Williams’ father Syron Williams said.

The crash happened Oct. 18. Authorities say a Jeep heading west on 14 Mile Road near Wabasis Avenue west of Greenville crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into Jomar Williams’ car. Williams died later at the hospital.

Williams’ friend Clay Oliver organized Saturday’s game, which raised proceeds to help the Williams family pay for funeral costs.

“If I needed somebody to talk to, I’d call Jomar because he would make you smile,” Oliver said.

An undated courtesy photo of Jomar Williams.

Syron and Hazel Williams mourn their son Jomar Williams at a commemorative football game held in his honor on Nov. 13, 2021.

Just like the guys on the field, Williams loved to play football.

“It meant everything to Jomar,” his stepmother Hazel Williams said. “He didn’t want to do anything else but play football.”

He played at Hudsonville High School. After his prep career, he played semi-pro and arena football.

“He traveled from Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio seeking his dream,” Syron Williams said.

Jomar Williams’ girlfriend Carly Alcala, 17, was in the car with him when the crash happened and died at the scene.

“It’s hard,” her mother Lisa Alcala said. “We cry every day because our baby isn’t coming home.”

An undated courtesy photo of Carly Alcala.

A T-shirt honors Carly Alcala.

Carly was the youngest child of Lisa and Tomas Alcala.

“She sits on my dresser in an urn,” Tomas Alcala said. “No dad should deal with that.”

The driver of the Jeep Liberty suffered serious injuries. Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash.

Syron Williams asked drivers to be careful when they get behind the wheel.

“No matter where you’re going, if you go too fast and you die before you make it, you never get there,” Syron said. “Remember it’s people like us who feel lost.”

A funeral service for Jomar Williams will be held Monday at LifeQuest Ministries in Grand Rapids.

Syron Williams plans on making the football game honoring his son an annual event benefiting the families of car crash victims.