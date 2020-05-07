I-96 lane near Alpine reopens after rollover crash

The scene after a car crash on I-96 near Alpine Avenue. (May 7, 2020)

WALKER Mich. (WOOD) — The right lane of eastbound I-96 near Alpine Avenue was closed and has since reopened after a rollover car crash on Thursday.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2 p.m.

They say a 30-year-old woman of Detroit lost control of her car and it rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities believe are non-life threatening.

Two children were in the car at the time. A 2-year-old sustained minor injuries and a 9-year-old was not injured.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.