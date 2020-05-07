Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

I-96 lane near Alpine reopens after rollover crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene after a car crash on I-96 near Alpine Avenue. (May 7, 2020)

WALKER Mich. (WOOD) — The right lane of eastbound I-96 near Alpine Avenue was closed and has since reopened after a rollover car crash on Thursday.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2 p.m.

They say a 30-year-old woman of Detroit lost control of her car and it rolled over.

The scene after a car crash on I-96 near Alpine Avenue. (May 7, 2020)

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities believe are non-life threatening.

Two children were in the car at the time. A 2-year-old sustained minor injuries and a 9-year-old was not injured.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 