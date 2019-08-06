I-196 crash involving hauler critically injures 1

An Aug. 6, 2019 photo shows a hauler flipped on a vehicle in the median of I-196 near 28th Street in Grandville. (Aug. 6, 2019)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An I-196 crash involving a truck hauling fertilizer has critically injured a driver.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on I-196 near 28th Street in Grandville.

Police say the driver of the hauler was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver in the car is expected to be OK, according to Grandville police.

Traffic is slowed in both directions near the crash scene, but is moving.

