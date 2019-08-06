I-196 crash involving hauler critically injures 1

Kent County

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An I-196 crash involving a truck hauling fertilizer has critically injured a driver.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on I-196 near 28th Street in Grandville.

Police say the driver of the hauler was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver in the car is expected to be OK, according to Grandville police.

Traffic is slowed in both directions near the crash scene, but is moving.

Line of cars on I-196
An Aug. 6, 2019 photo shows traffic backups on I-196 near 28th Street close to the scene of a crash involving a hauler.

