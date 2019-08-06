I-196 crash involving hauler critically injures 1

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An I-196 crash involving a truck hauling fertilizer has critically injured a driver.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on I-196 near 28th Street in Grandville.
Police say the driver of the hauler was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver in the car is expected to be OK, according to Grandville police.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions
Traffic is slowed in both directions near the crash scene, but is moving.
This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.