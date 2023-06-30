BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Huntington bank branch in Byron Center is moving just a couple of doors down.

The 2365 84th St. SW location has moved to the former Chemical Bank branch, located at 2445 84th St. SW near Byron Center Avenue. The bank opened there on Monday and will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 25.

“We’re able to put not only our branch there, but we’re going to have other colleagues from other segments like our private bank, our commercial bank, our regional bank, mortgage servicing will also be in that building,” Lauren Davis, the West Michigan regional bank president for Huntington bank, explained.

She said the building was completely remodeled. The three-floor building offers more space and a bigger parking lot.

“This was something that our customers asked for as well as our colleagues,” Davis said. “(The building) really is a cornerstone of the Byron Center community, a community that we feel is a growing community within the West Michigan region.”

Davis said the bank branch will also serve as a “hub” for business owners.

Choosing where to open a branch is an “extensive process,” Davis explained. She said there are several metrics the bank will look at, but the focus is on customer needs.

“We review our distribution network and we look for opportunities,” she said. “Where do our customers want to meet us? Do they want to meet us at a branch? Do they want to meet us online? Or in a digital platform? So we’re constantly looking at that, whether it’s ATMs, mobile banking, whatever our customers evolving needs are is where we try to meet them.”

Davis said Huntington bank focuses on a “local delivery model.”

“Our colleagues live in the community, they’re involved in the community, they volunteer in the community, and I really think that’s a differentiator,” she said.