Hundreds without power in Grandville after dump truck hits power lines

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A dump truck hit some power lines in Grandville Monday morning, knocking out power to more than 1,500 customers.

Consumers Energy’s outage map shows that 1,578 customers are affected by the outage, which was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The outage is affecting customers between Kenowa Avenue SW east to Wilson Avenue SW and Chicago Drive SW south to Rivertown Parkway SW.

The utility company estimates that power will be restored around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Grandville Public Schools said all classes are canceled Monday after Grandville High School, which supplies lunches to the entire district, lost power.

Kent County dispatcher told News 8 that a dump truck took down power lines near Rivertown Crossings. It’s unclear exactly how the dump truck took down the lines.