ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Triathlon is returning for another year, with more than 1,500 racers expected to compete this weekend.

The two-day event begins Saturday and is geared toward beginners with shorter distances. Sunday’s competition will focus on experienced athletes doing Olympic and half distances. Each day will have triathlons, duathlons, aquabikes, relays and swim-only races.

Just like in past years, the event has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help kids in Michigan. Racers can become a part of the “Dream Team” by raising at least $500 for the foundation ahead of Saturday. If you raise at least $100, you will receive a T-shirt showing your support.

The race will begin at 1116 Buttrick Ave. SE near Ada Township Park on both days at 7 a.m. There is also a virtual event that you can take part in if you can’t make it to the races. If you would like to learn more about the races or to register for one, click here.