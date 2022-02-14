Hundreds of stolen cans upset Rockford fundraisers

In this July 5, 2016 photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Thieves have been ripping off three Rockford community organizations, 10 cents at a time.

The Rockford Lions Club and Rockford Rotary Club raise money to put back in the community. One way the two organizations do that is through can drives.

Over the last couple of days people have been stealing those cans from the trailers the clubs have set up throughout the community.

In all, several hundred dollars in cans have been taken.

Kim Neveau, president of the Rockford Lions Club, said she drove by the club’s can collection trailer parked at Choice One Bank on 10 Mile Road NE on Thursday. It was half full. On Saturday it was empty.

“Right now, we’re just going to hope that it doesn’t happen again. And we’re hoping our community members kind of come together and keep an eye out. Not only are they taking it from these different organizations, they’re taking it from our community at this point,” Neveau said.

The president of the Rockford Rotary Club, Erik Luxhoj, said the club has one security camera on its trailer parked at Knape Industries on Northland Drive NE. After someone took several hundred dollars’ worth of cans, the club will be getting a second camera.

The Rockford Band Boosters are also missing around 10 bags of cans which were being raised to help fund a trip to the Rose Bowl next year.

“We are disappointed that someone would steal from our students and community as we raise money for our trip to the Rose Parade. We have filed a police report and it is under investigation. We will be installing additional surveillance equipment in the near future. Thank you to our community for their support and concern,” Rockford Bands said in a statement to News 8.