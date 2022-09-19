GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners is preparing to wade through hundreds of proposals to decide how it should spend its allotment of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In a release, the Board said 319 proposals were submitted for consideration from people and community organizations. County departments also submitted 13 proposals.

Kent County was allocated $127.6 million in all from the federal COVID-19 stimulus package. Only a small fraction of the proposals — which total more than $2 billion in costs — will be approved.

“We thank everyone who participated in our community engagement process and submitted a funding proposal,” Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek said in a release. “We are in the most challenging stage of our process. The Board is currently reviewing all the proposals and will have to make some very difficult decisions on which proposals to support.”

Of the 319 community proposals, 49 involve supporting the local workforce, 48 are for local parks and recreation programs and 31 deal with medical or mental health services.

A full catalog of the proposals is available online through the county’s website. The Board is expected to hold a work session Oct. 14 to discuss proposals and potential spending amounts and a special meeting has been scheduled for Nov. 14 to further discuss funding packages. The Board said no final decisions will be made at the October meeting; however, votes could be held in November.

All Board meetings are open to the public and are streamed live on the county’s social media pages.