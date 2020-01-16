Hundreds lose power in Kent County after crash

Crews work to repair a utility pole after a crash in Kent County Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of homes and businesses lost power after a vehicle hit a utility pole early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and 54th Street near the Kentwood/Wyoming city limits.

Kent County dispatchers said the intersection will be closed for several hours as Consumers Energy works to clear wires out of the roadway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows 1,499 customers are without power. The utility company estimates power will be restored around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers said there are no reports of injuries in the crash.