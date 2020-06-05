Hundreds at youth-organized demonstrations in EGR, Kzoo

About 300 people march in a youth-organized protest of the death of George Floyd in East Grand Rapids. (June 5, 2020)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 300 people gathered in East Grand Rapids Friday for a youth-organized protest over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters gathered along Reeds Lake, marched a short distance, chanted Floyd’s name and then knelt in silence for nine minutes, marking about the amount of time a Minneapolis police office knelt on Floyd’s neck before his death last week.

Four teen girls organized the protest, working with East Grand Rapids police.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is not a phase. It is not a trend,” said Christie Vieux, one of the organizers of the youth protest in East Grand Rapids.

Two of the organizers of today’s youth protest read the names of dozens of black men/women, who’ve died from police brutality. Among them- #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #PhilandoCastile and #AhmaudArbery ⁦@WOODTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/Go43qb5s8d — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) June 5, 2020

“We’re as concerned with unjust policing as anybody else,” East Grand Rapids Public Safety Chief Mark Herald told protesters before the event started.

Herald also walked with protesters who marched from downtown Grand Rapids to East Grand Rapids and then back on Wednesday.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country and a renewed call for police reform, particularly when it comes to how authorities interact with minorities.

People kneel to honor George Floyd during a youth-organized protest in East Grand Rapids. (June 5, 2020)



Four teens who organized a youth protest of police brutality along East Grand Rapids’ Reeds Lake following the death of George Floyd. (June 5, 2020)

A young protester holds a sign in support of George Floyd before a youth-organized protest along East Grand Rapids’ Reeds Lake on June 5, 2020.

Teen organizers of a protest over police brutality speak with East Grand Rapids police before the event along Reeds Lake on June 5, 2020.

Police block off roads around East Grand Rapids’ Reeds Lake before a youth-organized protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (June 5, 2020)

Christie Vieuxone, one of the organizers of the youth protest in East Grand Rapids on June 5, 2020.

Protesters also sang “Happy Birthday” to Breonna Taylor, a Grand Rapids native who was shot and killed by police in Louisville in March. She would have been 27 Friday.

Protesters sing Happy Birthday to #BreonnaTaylor She would have been 27 today. ⁦@WOODTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/23VpniNLrU — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) June 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, a similar youth-organized protest brought hundreds of people to Kalamazoo.

The event officially started around noon Friday at Bronson Park.

A youth-organized protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park. (June 5, 2020)

Many speakers took to the stage, calling for justice and real change in America.

Kalamazoo Central High School students planned the event. The Youth Peaceful Protest for Black Lives Matter also had participation from many other local schools.

Demonstrators say it was crucial to keep the protest peaceful.

A youth-organized protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park. (June 5, 2020)

“That’s an amazing thing how students organized this whole entire thing. I just feel like that’s a really good thing because it shows that we care and we have a voice too and we want it to be heard, so I feel like that’s an amazing thing how students just got this whole thing together, how everybody came and supported it,” said Breighlyn, a student at Vicksburg High School.

The protesters held up signs and called for people to work together to make a lasting impact. In addition, protesters also marched around downtown.