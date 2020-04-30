Humane Society flooded with donations of returnables

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — After the Humane Society of West Michigan asked people to donate their returnable cans and bottles piling up at home, so many arrived that the organization ran out of room to store them.

The donation room is filled with bags piled more than 8 feet high and 30 feet deep. More plastic garbage bags filled with cans and bottles were still waiting outside Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s kind of exploded, honestly,” said Megan Ellinger with the Humane Society of West Michigan. “This pile is what I expected for the whole week and this is what we have gotten in an hour.”

Almost every hour for nearly a week, people have been bringing their donations.

“It’s a great cause,” said Kristen Soave, who drove from Kalamazoo to donate. “I love my puppy and she’s a rescue and I wanted to support. And plus I have six bags in my garage and we don’t know when (bottle returns) going to reopen, so happy that I could do this.”

The dollar amount is estimated to be in the thousands. The Humane Society is a nonprofit, the money means a lot.

But room is becoming an issue. The space where the bags are being held is usually used for the dogs’ indoor play time.

So the Humane Society had to post a sign asking people to stop donating until it finds more space. In the meantime, you can give a monetary donation.

“We’ve just been blown away by the generosity and how willing people are to come out and support us,” Ellinger said.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is looking for ways to cash in all the cans and bottles. If you have any ideas, you are asked to contact them.