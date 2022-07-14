An image provided by SpartanNash shows the company’s headquarters at 850 76th St. SW in Byron Center.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 46 years after SpartanNash opened its headquarters in Byron Center, the company’s top offices have a whole new look.

(An image provided by SpartanNash shows company leaders celebrating the first phase of renovations to their headquarters with a ribbon cutting.)

SpartanNash celebrated the facility’s grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week. However, work to the 126,755-square-foot space at the corner of 76th Street and Clyde Park Avenue is not over yet.

(Images provided by SpartanNash show the headquarters’ lobby before (left) and after (right) renovations.)

The design phase of the project started in December 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift to remote and hybrid work situations. A company spokesperson says SpartanNash recognized a need for more open spaces that would allow its employees to collaborate together when they came into the office. Local architecture firm Fishbeck brought its vision to life.

(Images provided by SpartanNash show the Board room before (left) and after (right) renovations.)

Dan Vos Construction company began renovations in June 2021 and wrapped up the first half of work few weeks ago. The work included furniture and technology upgrades, more vibrant colors, LED lighting and more glass features to bring natural light into the workspace.

(A photo provided by SpartanNash shows the interior of the company’s Byron Center headquarters after renovations.)

A SpartanNash spokesperson said the company added a Starbucks, expanded the building’s café and incorporated entertainment areas with games to make the hundreds of employees who work there “feel empowered to have fun and do winning work.”

(In this image provided by SpartanNash, a Starbucks employee offers samples at the new store inside SpartanNash’s headquarters in Byron Center.)

SpartanNash says while staffing and retention “are on ongoing challenge and will continue to be a key area of focus overall,” they weren’t the main motivations for this project.

“…the remodel is part of an ongoing investment in our people that will contribute to overall employee satisfaction,” the company stated in an emailed response to News 8.

But the company says investments like this one are already paying off with employee turnover rates improving.

SpartanNash expects to wrap up the entire project late this year.